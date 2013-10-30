Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ColorDM_361 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5992
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Finware.ru Ltd.
A digital momentum in the form of colored characters.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 11.02.2008.
Figure 1. The ColorDM_361 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1897
MultiCurrEA
An example of how to create a multicurrency Expert Advisor that trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator.Donchian Channel
Donchian Channel is a volatility indicator based on the calculation of the current price range with the recent highest and lowest prices.
Commentator
The Commentator indicator analyzes a group of technical indicators and displays information about the current state of the market and trade recommendations.HVR
An indicator of trend strength.