Indicators

ColorDM_361 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
5992
Rating:
(23)
Published:
Updated:
colordm_361.mq5 (17.6 KB) view
Real author:

Finware.ru Ltd.

A digital momentum in the form of colored characters.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 11.02.2008.

Figure 1. The ColorDM_361 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1897

