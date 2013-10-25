CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Donchian Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Johannes Hermann | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13166
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Richard Dawood Donchyan

Donchian Channel is a volatility indicator based on the calculation of the current price range with the recent highest and lowest prices.

Code is similar to Donchian Channels, but the middle line is not plotted.

Donchian Channel indicator

Donchian Channel indicator

Any Pair Stochastic Any Pair Stochastic

This indicator is useful for correlation analysis and also for cross pair analysis.

iBarShift iBarShift

There are a lot of users who searched for iBarShift function like in MQL4. But this function is no more include in MQL5, mainly because MQL5 provides all necessary basic, low-level, functions to process such thing in a library.

MultiCurrEA MultiCurrEA

An example of how to create a multicurrency Expert Advisor that trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator.

ColorDM_361 ColorDM_361

A digital momentum in the form of colored characters.