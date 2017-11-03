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ColorDerivative - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Scriptong
The Derivative indicator implemented as a colored histogram with an additional averaging.
The indicator uses the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The detailed description of the classes is available in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig. 1. The ColorDerivative indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18867
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