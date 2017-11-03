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New Random - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trading based on a random number generator or in one of the following sequences: BUY - SELL - BUY or SELL - BUY - SELL.
At first glance it may seem that the sequences "BUY - SELL - BUY" and "SELL - BUY- SELL" are the same. But here the following interesting point is taken into account: does the type of the first opened position matter? By selecting Sequence BUY - SELL - BUY or Sequence SELL - BUY - SELL, we can check and compare the results of when the first position opened at the same time is BUY or SELL.
Input Parameters
- Random type - the type of random position opening.
- Minimal lots count - minimum lot value (position volume).
- Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value.
- Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18886
The Derivative indicator implemented as a colored histogram with an additional averaging.VolatilityValues
The indicator shows a text block with the values of the user defined Volatility period for each timeframe.
Candlestick size analysis. The idea of the trading system: candlestick parameters matter after news releases.Opposite trade
Opening a position opposite to the closed one. Trades are processed in the OnTradeTransaction function.