New Random

Trading based on a random number generator or in one of the following sequences: BUY - SELL - BUY or SELL - BUY - SELL.

At first glance it may seem that the sequences "BUY - SELL - BUY" and "SELL - BUY- SELL" are the same. But here the following interesting point is taken into account: does the type of the first opened position matter? By selecting Sequence BUY - SELL - BUY or Sequence SELL - BUY - SELL, we can check and compare the results of when the first position opened at the same time is BUY or SELL.





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