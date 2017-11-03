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New Random - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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New Random.mq5 (20.98 KB) view
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Trading based on a random number generator or in one of the following sequences: BUY - SELL - BUY or SELL - BUY - SELL.

New Random

At first glance it may seem that the sequences "BUY - SELL - BUY" and "SELL - BUY- SELL" are the same. But here the following interesting point is taken into account: does the type of the first opened position matter? By selecting Sequence BUY - SELL - BUY or Sequence SELL - BUY - SELL, we can check and compare the results of when the first position opened at the same time is BUY or SELL.


Input Parameters

  • Random type - the type of random position opening.
  • Minimal lots count - minimum lot value (position volume).
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value.
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18886

ColorDerivative ColorDerivative

The Derivative indicator implemented as a colored histogram with an additional averaging.

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The indicator shows a text block with the values ​​of the user defined Volatility period for each timeframe.

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Candlestick size analysis. The idea of the trading system: candlestick parameters matter after news releases.

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