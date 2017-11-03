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Indicators

VolatilityValues - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5326
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(14)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
Volatility.mq5 (4.86 KB) view
VolatilityValues.mq5 (28.27 KB) view
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Real author: Mohit Marwaha

The indicator shows a text block with the values ​​of the user defined Volatility period for each timeframe. The size of the text block is customizable. You can also change the text font and disable the display of unused timeframes. The maximum number of simultaneously displayed indicators is ten.

Fig. 1. The VolatilityValues indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18866

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