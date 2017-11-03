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VolatilityValues - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Mohit Marwaha
The indicator shows a text block with the values of the user defined Volatility period for each timeframe. The size of the text block is customizable. You can also change the text font and disable the display of unused timeframes. The maximum number of simultaneously displayed indicators is ten.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18866
This assistant tool sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for all open orders. Symbol settings, position type, Stop Loss and Take Profit are specified in an external file.Four_MA_Strength_HTF
The Four_MA_Strength indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The Derivative indicator implemented as a colored histogram with an additional averaging.New Random
Trading based on a random number generator or in one of the following sequences: BUY - SELL - BUY or SELL - BUY - SELL.