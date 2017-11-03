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Four_MA_Strength_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Four_MA_Strength indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the Four_MA_Strength.mq5 indicator file. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The Four_MA_Strength_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18856
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