Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 13841
The real author:
Trofimov Evgeniy Vitalyevich
A volatility indicator displays the amount of the corridor price movements for N period in points.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 06.02.2009.
Fig.1 The Volatility indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1327
