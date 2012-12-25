CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
13841
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
volatility.mq5 (4.91 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Trofimov Evgeniy Vitalyevich

A volatility indicator displays the amount of the corridor price movements for N period in points.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 06.02.2009. 

Fig.1 The Volatility indicator

Fig.1 The Volatility indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1327

Aggressiveness Aggressiveness

The Aggressiveness indicator displays how many points the instrument runs on the average for one candlestick

iSarX4 iSarX4

Four parabolic indicators at one time!

Silence Silence

This indicator displays the market activity in percentage

ColorX2MA_Osc ColorX2MA_Osc

The X2MA Moving Average turned to the oscillator using the normalization of its values in the range from 0 to 100.