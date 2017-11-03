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Indicators

ATRValues - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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6334
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
AtrValues.mq5 (28.21 KB) view
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Real author: Mohit Marwaha

The indicator shows a text block with the values ​​of the user defined ATR period for each timeframe. The size of the text block is customizable. You can also change the text font and disable the display of unused timeframes. The maximum number of simultaneously displayed indicators is ten.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 21 December 2015.

Fig. 1. The ATRValues indicator

Fig. 1. The ATRValues indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18849

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