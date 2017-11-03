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ATRValues - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Mohit Marwaha
The indicator shows a text block with the values of the user defined ATR period for each timeframe. The size of the text block is customizable. You can also change the text font and disable the display of unused timeframes. The maximum number of simultaneously displayed indicators is ten.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 21 December 2015.
Fig. 1. The ATRValues indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18849
Another version of Bollinger Bands using as the middle line the average of the High and Low over a selected period.Nevalyashka
We open a new position opposite to the previous one. Inputs only contain Stop loss, Take Profit and the minimum lot.