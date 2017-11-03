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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Nevalyashka - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 4364
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Author of the idea: Vladimir Khlystov, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
We open a new position opposite to the previous one. Inputs only contain Stop loss, Take Profit and the minimum lot.
The Stop loss and Take Profit parameters should be optimized.
Example on EURUSD, H1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18841
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