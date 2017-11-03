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Nevalyashka - expert for MetaTrader 5

cmillion | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4364
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Nevalyashka.mq5 (16.59 KB) view
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Author of the idea: Vladimir Khlystov, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

We open a new position opposite to the previous one. Inputs only contain Stop loss, Take Profit and the minimum lot.

The Stop loss and Take Profit parameters should be optimized.

Example on EURUSD, H1:

Nevalyashka, test EURUSD, H1

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18841

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