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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
KoliErBands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: KoliEr Li.
Another version of Bollinger Bands using as the middle line the average of the High and Low over a selected period.
Fig. 1. The KoliErBands indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18845
Nevalyashka
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The OzFx system. It uses Accelerator Oscillator and Stochastic Oscillator.