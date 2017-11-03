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Indicators

KoliErBands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
KoliErBands.mq5 (20.04 KB) view
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Real author: KoliEr Li.

Another version of Bollinger Bands using as the middle line the average of the High and Low over a selected period.

Fig. 1. The KoliErBands indicator

Fig. 1. The KoliErBands indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18845

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