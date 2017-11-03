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Trade in Channel - expert for MetaTrader 5

George-on-Don | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6945
Rating:
(22)
Published:
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Author of the idea: George F.Peskov, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

A trading system using the Price Channel principle. Position open signals are formed on the second bar after the price moves above or below the channel borders. Trade should be performed before a rollback, i.e. if the price touches the upper border, a Sell operation is formed, if it touches the lower border, it is a Buy signal. The position is held open until any stop level is reached or until the position is closed by a signal. Trailing stop is used.

During testing, some currencies did not give any positive results on certain timeframes (the limiting factor used was the percentage of drawdown). So, there is something to think about: either market entry and exit rules should be improved, or channel trading methods should not be used for these currencies on these timeframes.

EURUSD,M15:

Trade in Channel test

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18824

Mikahekin_System Mikahekin_System

The indicator implements a breakout system using the Mikahekin indicator channel.

ForceTrend_HTF ForceTrend_HTF

The ForceTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

OzFx OzFx

The OzFx system. It uses Accelerator Oscillator and Stochastic Oscillator.

Nevalyashka Nevalyashka

We open a new position opposite to the previous one. Inputs only contain Stop loss, Take Profit and the minimum lot.