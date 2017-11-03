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Trade in Channel - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea: George F.Peskov, mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
A trading system using the Price Channel principle. Position open signals are formed on the second bar after the price moves above or below the channel borders. Trade should be performed before a rollback, i.e. if the price touches the upper border, a Sell operation is formed, if it touches the lower border, it is a Buy signal. The position is held open until any stop level is reached or until the position is closed by a signal. Trailing stop is used.
During testing, some currencies did not give any positive results on certain timeframes (the limiting factor used was the percentage of drawdown). So, there is something to think about: either market entry and exit rules should be improved, or channel trading methods should not be used for these currencies on these timeframes.
EURUSD,M15:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18824
The indicator implements a breakout system using the Mikahekin indicator channel.ForceTrend_HTF
The ForceTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The OzFx system. It uses Accelerator Oscillator and Stochastic Oscillator.Nevalyashka
We open a new position opposite to the previous one. Inputs only contain Stop loss, Take Profit and the minimum lot.