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Indicators

ForceTrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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ForceTrend.mq5 (11.79 KB) view
ForceTrend_HTF.mq5 (15.37 KB) view
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The ForceTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in indicator the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ForceTrend.mq5 indicator file. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The ForceTrend_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The ForceTrend_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18819

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