Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Laguerre stripped - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7174
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A variation of the Laguerre filter indicator.
Instead of showing just one single value of the Laguerre filter, this indicator is showing all the intermediate steps that are used in Laguerre filter calculation. That way we can use it in more ways than the original indicator:
- Use it as a kind of support/resistance indicator.
- Use it as a kind of Stop Loss indicating values.
- Use it as an estimation of the strength of the trend (or ranging).
- And use it in the "classical" - trending way.
Prices set is extended compared to built in prices. Gamma is used the way it was designed in the original
RSO, Relative Strength Oscillator
RSO is an Oscillator version of RSI.RSI Trend Indicator
A simple trend indicator based on the RSI changes.
Laguerre stripped of RSI
Laguerre stripped of RSI "experiment".Laguerre stripped of double stochastic
Stripped Laguerre of double smoothed stochastic.