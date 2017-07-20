Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Laguerre stripped of RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8780
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
We are by now using different types of levels in different indicators. Here is one experiment to use some other way.
This indicator is using stripped Laguerre in a sort of "levels" applied to the RSI "experiment" (to remind, this version of RSI can use :
- Original RSI calculation.
- Use SMA for calculation.
- Use EMA for calculation.
- Use SMMA for calculation.
- Use LWMA for calculation.
Laguerre stripped
A variation of the Laguerre filter indicator.RSO, Relative Strength Oscillator
RSO is an Oscillator version of RSI.
Laguerre stripped of double stochastic
Stripped Laguerre of double smoothed stochastic.cheduecoglioni
The EA waits for a TP or SL to trigger, and then opens a position in the opposite direction. It checks if there is enough money before sending a trade request. OnTradeTransaction.