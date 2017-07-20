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Indicators

Laguerre stripped of RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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We are by now using different types of levels in different indicators. Here is one experiment to use some other way.


This indicator is using stripped Laguerre in a sort of "levels" applied to the RSI "experiment" (to remind, this version of RSI can use :

  • Original RSI calculation.
  • Use SMA for calculation.
  • Use EMA for calculation.
  • Use SMMA for calculation.
  • Use LWMA for calculation.

Laguerre stripped of RSI

Laguerre stripped Laguerre stripped

A variation of the Laguerre filter indicator.

RSO, Relative Strength Oscillator RSO, Relative Strength Oscillator

RSO is an Oscillator version of RSI.

Laguerre stripped of double stochastic Laguerre stripped of double stochastic

Stripped Laguerre of double smoothed stochastic.

cheduecoglioni cheduecoglioni

The EA waits for a TP or SL to trigger, and then opens a position in the opposite direction. It checks if there is enough money before sending a trade request. OnTradeTransaction.