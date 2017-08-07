Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Laguerre stripped of double stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7855
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Instead of using fixed levels, this version of double smoothed stochastic is using "stripped" Laguerre filter for levels and trends.
Stripped Laguerre filter is showing intermediate steps performed by Laguerre filter as "levels" that can then be used as support/resistance (or overbought/oversold) levels (depending on the trading style) of the underlying indicator. In this case a double smoothed stochastic is used for the basic calculation.
Laguerre stripped of RSI "experiment".Laguerre stripped
A variation of the Laguerre filter indicator.
The EA waits for a TP or SL to trigger, and then opens a position in the opposite direction. It checks if there is enough money before sending a trade request. OnTradeTransaction.CandleRange
Two histograms in one window, showing the maximum average price deviation in points from the initial value.