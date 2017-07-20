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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI Trend Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple trend indicator moves like ZigZag, based on the rate of RSI changes. If RSI moves down from 65 or moves up from 35, trend line draws. These change limits are selective parameters and could be change by user. Each point of trend line connects to the next RSI change point.
//--- input parameters input int InpUpperRSI = 65; // Upper limit of RSI changes input int InpLowerRSI = 35; // Lower limit of RSI changes input int InpRSIPeriod = 14; // RSI Period
Uptrend points are price high and downtrend are price low. Uptrend lines are blue and downtrend are red in the main chart window.
RSI Trend Indicator (65, 35)
MA Zigzag Trend
Another ZigZag trend indicator based on extremum points of SMA indicator.CMqlParams
MqlParams container class that uses method chaining to quickly add params and reduce lines of code.
RSO, Relative Strength Oscillator
RSO is an Oscillator version of RSI.Laguerre stripped
A variation of the Laguerre filter indicator.