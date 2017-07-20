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Indicators

RSI Trend Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Reza Anvari
Reza Anvari

Reza Anvari

Electrical Engineer, IT Programmer (C & C#, Lisp), Astrophysics Researcher
4 codes 1 comment
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RSI Trend.mq5 (3.88 KB) view
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A simple trend indicator moves like ZigZag, based on the rate of RSI changes. If RSI moves down from 65 or moves up from 35, trend line draws. These change limits are selective parameters and could be change by user. Each point of trend line connects to the next RSI change point.

//--- input parameters
input int InpUpperRSI  = 65;     // Upper limit of RSI changes
input int InpLowerRSI  = 35;     // Lower limit of RSI changes
input int InpRSIPeriod = 14;     // RSI Period

Uptrend points are price high and downtrend are price low. Uptrend lines are blue and downtrend are red in the main chart window.

RSI Trend Indicator (65, 35)

RSI Trend Indicator (65, 35)

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