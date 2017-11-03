CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorFisher_m11_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4424
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorFisher_m11 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorFisher_m11.mq5 indicator file. Add it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The ColorFisher_m11_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The ColorFisher_m11_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18784

Exp_AFStar Exp_AFStar

A trading system based on the AFStar indicator signals.

iCCI iMA iCCI iMA

The iMA (Moving Average) indicator based on iCCI (Commodity Channel Index). It is an analogue of Previous Indicator's Data in the terminal.

Exp_ColorFisher_m11 Exp_ColorFisher_m11

A trading system based on the ColorFisher_m11 indicator signals.

BarTimerCLineRoundedVertical BarTimerCLineRoundedVertical

The vertical version of the BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", using current timeframe data and producing a sound alert when the bar changes.