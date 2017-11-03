Author of the idea is Andrey, the author of the MQL5 code is barabashkakvn.

Calculating Moving Average using Commodity Channel Index data:

handle_iMA = iMA (m_symbol.Name(), Period (), 15 , 0 , MODE_EMA , handle_iCCI ); if (handle_iMA== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , m_symbol.Name(), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); }

It is similar to launching in the terminal the Moving Average indicator in the Commodity Channel Index window with "Previous Indicator's Data" selected in its parameters (apply indicator to other indicator's data).

Position opening and closing principles:

If Moving Average calculated based on Commodity Channel Index crosses the common Commodity Channel Index downwards, a BUY position is opened.

If Moving Average calculated based on Commodity Channel Index crosses the common Commodity Channel Index upwards, a SELL position is opened.

If Moving Average calculated based on Commodity Channel Index crosses the common Commodity Channel Index upwards, a BUY position is closed.

If Moving Average calculated based on Commodity Channel Index crosses the common Commodity Channel Index downwards, a SELL position is closed.

Testing on EURUSD,H1: