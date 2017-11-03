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Indicators

ColorFisher_m11 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: MartinG

Oscillator using inverse Fisher Transform.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 25.03.2008.

Fig. 1. The ColorFisher_m11 indicator

Fig. 1. The ColorFisher_m11 indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18771

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