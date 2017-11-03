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BarTimerCLineRounded - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Art Royal s.r.o.
The BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", using current timeframe data. It provides the ratio between time elapsed since bar beginning and the duration of the entire bar in percent.
To correctly compile the indicator, save the MQL5 folder from the MQL5.zip archive to the the MetaTrader 5 terminal root folder.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 01.12.2008.
Fig. 1. The BarTimerCLineRounded indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18728
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