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Indicators

Omni_Trend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The Omni_Trend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Omni_Trend.mq5 indicator file. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The Omni_Trend_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The Omni_Trend_HTF indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18718

Omni_Trend Omni_Trend

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