Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Omni_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9398
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: unknown
A trend indicator of NRTR type using an MA and ATR.
Fig. 1. The Omni_Trend indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18717
SaveTicks
This utility program records tick quotes in the CSV and BIN format. A flexible set of symbols is available for writing.VWAP Custom Position
Standard VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculation, but with configurable start position.
Omni_Trend_HTF
The Omni_Trend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.BarTimerCLineRounded
The BarTimer indicator implemented using the classes of libraries that were described in detail in the article "Custom indicators and infographics in CCanvas", using current timeframe data.