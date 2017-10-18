Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
VWAP Custom Position - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 36519
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator calculates standard VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) line, with the advantage of user defined start point.
The start point is movable and can be changed by moving the arrow created on chart.
HistoryPositionInfo version 2
Returns the profit of a position in points, as well as commission, swaps and profit in money based on the trading history.Get_Rich_or_Die_Trying_GBP
Trades on PERIOD_M1 (M1). Calculates bullish and bearish candlesticks.
SaveTicks
This utility program records tick quotes in the CSV and BIN format. A flexible set of symbols is available for writing.Omni_Trend
A trend indicator of NRTR type using an MA and ATR.