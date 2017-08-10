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EURUSD breakout - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
13104
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
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Author of the idea — John Smithauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The EA trades during two trading sessions, starting at the specified session beginning time. Stop Loss. Take Profit. 

Inputs:

  • Start_hour_EU_session the beginning of the European session (hours)
  • Start_hour_US_session the beginning of the American session (hours)
  • End_hour_US_session the end of the American session (hours)
  • Small EU Session (in pips) the minimum session length
  • Trade on Monday —  enable/disable trading on Monday
  • Lots position lot volume
  • Stop Loss 
  • Take Profit 

Testing results on EURUSD, M15:

EURUSD breakout

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18704

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