EURUSD breakout

Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

The EA trades during two trading sessions, starting at the specified session beginning time. Stop Loss. Take Profit.

Inputs:

Start_hour_EU_session — the beginning of the European session (hours)

— the beginning of the European session (hours) Start_hour_US_session — the beginning of the American session (hours)

— the beginning of the American session (hours) End_hour_US_session — the end of the American session (hours)

— the end of the American session (hours) Small EU Session (in pips) — the minimum session length

— the minimum session length Trade on Monday — enable/disable trading on Monday

— enable/disable trading on Monday Lots — position lot volume

— position lot volume Stop Loss

Take Profit

Testing results on EURUSD, M15:



