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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
EURUSD breakout - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 13104
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
The EA trades during two trading sessions, starting at the specified session beginning time. Stop Loss. Take Profit.
Inputs:
- Start_hour_EU_session — the beginning of the European session (hours)
- Start_hour_US_session — the beginning of the American session (hours)
- End_hour_US_session — the end of the American session (hours)
- Small EU Session (in pips) — the minimum session length
- Trade on Monday — enable/disable trading on Monday
- Lots — position lot volume
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
Testing results on EURUSD, M15:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18704
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