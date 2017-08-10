ExpertClor_v01

Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

An assistant Expert Advisor. Only CLOSING positions:





Positions are moved to Breakeven, Stop Loss is calculated based on the StopATR_auto indicator, positions are closed at the intersection of two MAs (Moving Averages).

In order to provide conditions for the EA operation, you should add the compiled StopATR_auto indicator file to the folder MQL5\Indicators\Downloads:

int OnInit () { ... handle_iCustom= iCustom (m_symbol.Name(),TimeFrame, "Downloads\\StopATR_auto" , CountBarsForAverage, Target );

Although this Expert Advisor only closes positions, I have added a small code part for opening positions:

void OnTick () { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_DEBUG ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_PROFILER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) || MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION )) { static long counter=- 50 ; static bool trade_buy= true ; if (counter== 0 ) m_trade.Buy(m_symbol.LotsMin()); else if (counter% 1500 == 0 ) { if ( RefreshRates ()) { if (trade_buy) { OpenBuy(m_symbol.LotsMin()); trade_buy= false ; } else { OpenSell(m_symbol.LotsMin()); trade_buy= true ; } } else counter=counter- 9 ; } counter++; }

This unit only works when you test or optimize this Expert Advisor. Buy or Sell is opened after every 1,500 ticks.