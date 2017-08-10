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ExpertClor_v01 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
An assistant Expert Advisor. Only CLOSING positions:
Positions are moved to Breakeven, Stop Loss is calculated based on the StopATR_auto indicator, positions are closed at the intersection of two MAs (Moving Averages).
In order to provide conditions for the EA operation, you should add the compiled StopATR_auto indicator file to the folder MQL5\Indicators\Downloads:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- ... //--- create handle of the indicator iCustom handle_iCustom=iCustom(m_symbol.Name(),TimeFrame,"Downloads\\StopATR_auto", CountBarsForAverage, Target );
Although this Expert Advisor only closes positions, I have added a small code part for opening positions:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- if(MQLInfoInteger(MQL_DEBUG) || MQLInfoInteger(MQL_PROFILER) || MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER) || MQLInfoInteger(MQL_OPTIMIZATION)) { static long counter=-50; static bool trade_buy=true; if(counter==0) m_trade.Buy(m_symbol.LotsMin()); else if(counter%1500==0) { if(RefreshRates()) { if(trade_buy) { OpenBuy(m_symbol.LotsMin()); trade_buy=false; } else { OpenSell(m_symbol.LotsMin()); trade_buy=true; } } else counter=counter-9; } counter++; } //---
This unit only works when you test or optimize this Expert Advisor. Buy or Sell is opened after every 1,500 ticks.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18677
Automated calculation of Stop Loss levels based on the ATR indicator.Expert_RSI_Stochastic_MA
The Expert Advisor uses three indicators: MA(150), RSI(3) with levels 80 and 20, Stochastic(6, 3, 3) with levels 70 and 30.
The EA trades during two trading sessions, starting at the specified session beginning time. Stop Loss. Take Profit.Trailing_Profit
Closing all open positions with the specified profit percent.