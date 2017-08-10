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StopATR_auto - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Automated calculation of Stop Loss levels based on the Average True Range indicator (ATR) indicator.
Calculation method:
- The "Max" level: add to the Open price the ATR value multiplied by "Target"
- The "Min" level: subtract from the Open price the ATR value multiplied by "Target"
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18674
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