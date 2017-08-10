CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

StopATR_auto - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
11972
Rating:
(30)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Automated calculation of Stop Loss levels based on the Average True Range indicator (ATR) indicator.

Calculation method:

  • The "Max" level: add to the Open price the ATR value multiplied by "Target"
  • The "Min" level: subtract from the Open price the ATR value multiplied by "Target"


StopATR_auto


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18674

Expert_RSI_Stochastic_MA Expert_RSI_Stochastic_MA

The Expert Advisor uses three indicators: MA(150), RSI(3) with levels 80 and 20, Stochastic(6, 3, 3) with levels 70 and 30.

Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit_HTF Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit_HTF

The Color_QEMA_Envelopes_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.

ExpertClor_v01 ExpertClor_v01

An assistant Expert Advisor. Only CLOSING positions.

EURUSD breakout EURUSD breakout

The EA trades during two trading sessions, starting at the specified session beginning time. Stop Loss. Take Profit.