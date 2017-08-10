CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Get_Rich_or_Die_Trying_GBP - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
17320
Rating:
(40)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of the idea — John Smithauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Positions are only opened at the specified time (+ shift set in "Additional hour"). Bullish and bearish bars are counted on PERIOD_M1 (M1). The money management classes CMoneyFixedMargin and CMoneyFixedRisk are used.

Inputs:

  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Take Profit 2 — used for a program-based closing
  • Trailing Stop
  • Trailing Step
  • Money Management — risk calculation type (percent of free margin or fixed risk value)
  • Risk for a deal (in percent) allowable risk percent value
  • Count bars — the number of bars among which bullish and bearish bars will be counted
  • Additional hour — shift
  • Max positions  — the maximum number of positions

Comparison of lot calculation based on the free margin on GBPUSD,M1:

Get_Rich_or_Die_Trying_GBP fixed_margin

and the fixed risk value:

Get_Rich_or_Die_Trying_GBP fixed risk

The difference here is only the position load.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18710

Trailing_Profit Trailing_Profit

Closing all open positions with the specified profit percent.

EURUSD breakout EURUSD breakout

The EA trades during two trading sessions, starting at the specified session beginning time. Stop Loss. Take Profit.

HistoryPositionInfo version 2 HistoryPositionInfo version 2

Returns the profit of a position in points, as well as commission, swaps and profit in money based on the trading history.

VWAP Custom Position VWAP Custom Position

Standard VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculation, but with configurable start position.