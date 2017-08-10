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Get_Rich_or_Die_Trying_GBP - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 17320
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Positions are only opened at the specified time (+ shift set in "Additional hour"). Bullish and bearish bars are counted on PERIOD_M1 (M1). The money management classes CMoneyFixedMargin and CMoneyFixedRisk are used.
Inputs:
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Take Profit 2 — used for a program-based closing
- Trailing Stop
- Trailing Step
- Money Management — risk calculation type (percent of free margin or fixed risk value)
- Risk for a deal (in percent) — allowable risk percent value
- Count bars — the number of bars among which bullish and bearish bars will be counted
- Additional hour — shift
- Max positions — the maximum number of positions
Comparison of lot calculation based on the free margin on GBPUSD,M1:
and the fixed risk value:
The difference here is only the position load.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18710
Closing all open positions with the specified profit percent.EURUSD breakout
The EA trades during two trading sessions, starting at the specified session beginning time. Stop Loss. Take Profit.
Returns the profit of a position in points, as well as commission, swaps and profit in money based on the trading history.VWAP Custom Position
Standard VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) calculation, but with configurable start position.