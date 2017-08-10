Author of the idea — John Smith, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Positions are only opened at the specified time (+ shift set in "Additional hour"). Bullish and bearish bars are counted on PERIOD_M1 (M1). The money management classes CMoneyFixedMargin and CMoneyFixedRisk are used.

Inputs:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Take Profit 2 — used for a program-based closing

— used for a program-based closing Trailing Stop

Trailing Step

Money Management — risk calculation type (percent of free margin or fixed risk value)

— risk calculation type (percent of free margin or fixed risk value) Risk for a deal (in percent) — allowable risk percent value

allowable risk percent value Count bars — the number of bars among which bullish and bearish bars will be counted

— the number of bars among which bullish and bearish bars will be counted Additional hour — shift

— shift Max positions — the maximum number of positions