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Boa_ZigZag_channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: mandor
A channel based on peaks and troughs of Boa_ZigZag.
Fig. 1. The Boa_ZigZag_channel indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18648
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