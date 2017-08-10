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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Color_QEMA_Digit_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The Color_QEMA_Digit indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires the Color_QEMA_Digit.mq5 indicator file. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The Color_QEMA_Digit_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18537
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