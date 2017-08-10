The Exp_XROC2_VG_X2 trend-following trading system is based on the signals generated by two XROC2_VG indicators. The first indicator determines the direction of the slow trend based on the position of the main and signal lines. The second indicator determines the moment for opening a trade, when the lines are crossed or touched. An entry signal is generated at a bar closure if the following two conditions are met:

Fast and slow trend signals coincide; Fast trend has changed its direction.

EA inputs:

input string Trade= "Trade management" ; input double MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode MMMode=LOT; input uint StopLoss_= 1000 ; input uint TakeProfit_= 2000 ; input string MustTrade= "Trade permissions" ; input int Deviation_= 10 ; input bool BuyPosOpen= true ; input bool SellPosOpen= true ; input string Filter= "SLOW TREND PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint ROCPeriod1= 8 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_JJMA; input uint Length1= 5 ; input int Phase1= 15 ; input uint ROCPeriod2= 14 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; input uint Length2 = 5 ; input int Phase2= 15 ; input ENUM_TYPE ROCType=MOM; input uint SignalBar= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose= true ; input bool SellPosClose= true ; input string Input= "ENTRY PARAMETERS" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame_= PERIOD_M30 ; input uint ROCPeriod1_= 8 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method1_=MODE_JJMA; input uint Length1_= 5 ; input int Phase1_= 15 ; input uint ROCPeriod2_= 14 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method2_=MODE_JJMA; input uint Length2_ = 5 ; input int Phase2_= 15 ; input ENUM_TYPE ROCType_=MOM; input uint SignalBar_= 1 ; input bool BuyPosClose_= false ; input bool SellPosClose_= false ;

String variable containing the text in the code of input parameters are only used for better visualization of the EA input parameters window.

The XROC2_VG_HTF indicators in the EA are only intended for a more convenient visualization of trends in the strategy tester, in other operation modes they are inactive.

In order to provide proper operation of the compiled Expert Advisor, you should add the compiled XROC2_VG.ex5 and XROC2_VG_HTF.ex5 indicator files to <terminal_data _folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.





Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on AUDUSD, slow trend on H6, entry by fast trend on M30:





Fig. 2. Testing results chart