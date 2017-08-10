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Indicators

PIPQind - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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PIPQind.mq5 (35.02 KB) view
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Real author: emsjoflo


Trend indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 24.10.2007.

Fig. 1. The PIPQind indicator


Fig. 1. The PIPQind indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18536

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