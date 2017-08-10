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PIPQind - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: emsjoflo
Trend indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 24.10.2007.
Fig. 1. The PIPQind indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18536
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