QEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Bruno Pio
9489
(22)
QEMA - Quadruple Exponential Moving Average.

QEMA = TEMA + DEMA(y - TEMA)


QEMA = 50, EURUSD D1

QEMA = 50, EURUSD D1 (Modification of the original TEMA to make QEMA)

