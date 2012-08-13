Watch how to download trading robots for free
QEMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
QEMA - Quadruple Exponential Moving Average.
QEMA = TEMA + DEMA(y - TEMA)
QEMA = 50, EURUSD D1 (Modification of the original TEMA to make QEMA)
PEMA
PEMA - Pentuple Exponential Moving Average.GetLotForOpeningPos
The function that calculates the lot size depending on the amount of money in the deposit currency being used.
Momentum Color Fill
The Momentum Technical Indicator measures the change of price of a financial instrument over a given time span.ExtObjects
Dedicated functions to read and write object properties.