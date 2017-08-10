CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSI Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
17362
Rating:
(22)
Published:
RSI_Arrow.mq5 (15.62 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator displays Wingdings arrows when RSI crosses UP and DOWN levels. The "RSI Arrow" indicator is drawn in the main window.

RSI Arrow inputs

RSI Arrow

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18473

LGP_Ivanoff_Maloma-Demark_levels LGP_Ivanoff_Maloma-Demark_levels

A fractal based variation.

FractalSystem FractalSystem

A fractal based indicator.

Size of candles 2 (text) Size of candles 2 (text)

The size of a candlestick. The size is calculated by the following formula: "minuend" minus "deduction".

Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Bullish and Bearish Engulfing

The EA trades based on the "Bullish and Bearish Engulfing" pattern.