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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI Arrow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator displays Wingdings arrows when RSI crosses UP and DOWN levels. The "RSI Arrow" indicator is drawn in the main window.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18473
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