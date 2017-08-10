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LGP_Ivanoff_Maloma-Demark_levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: LGP
A fractal based variation. Close prices are used for blue and pink fractals, Highs and Lows are used for red and green fractals.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 14.09.2007.
Fig. 1. Indicator LGP_Ivanoff_Maloma-Demark_levels
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18471
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