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Indicators

LGP_Ivanoff_Maloma-Demark_levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: LGP

A fractal based variation. Close prices are used for blue and pink fractals, Highs and Lows are used for red and green fractals.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 14.09.2007.

Fig. 1. Indicator LGP_Ivanoff_Maloma-Demark_levels

Fig. 1. Indicator LGP_Ivanoff_Maloma-Demark_levels

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18471

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