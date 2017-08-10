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Indicators

LifeHack Ticks - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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An indicator of ticks (Bid and Ask). Displays the last 300 ticks.

LifeHack Ticks


The indicator can also be run in the tester. This feature makes it possible to evaluate the differences and similarities between different tick generation modes:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18468

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