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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
LifeHack Ticks - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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An indicator of ticks (Bid and Ask). Displays the last 300 ticks.
The indicator can also be run in the tester. This feature makes it possible to evaluate the differences and similarities between different tick generation modes:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18468
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