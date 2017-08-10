Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FractalSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7571
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author: Maloma
A fractal based indicator.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 14.09.2007.
Fig. 1. The FractalsmSignal6diapazon indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18470
LifeHack Ticks
An indicator of ticks (Bid and Ask). Displays the last 300 ticks.Quadruple Exponential Moving Average
A moving average with the fourfold EMA averaging, with a real period and the possibility to shift the indicator horizontally or vertically.
LGP_Ivanoff_Maloma-Demark_levels
A fractal based variation.RSI Arrow
The indicator displays Wingdings arrows when RSI crosses UP and DOWN levels.