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Indicators

FractalSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
FractalSystem.mq5 (30.47 KB) view
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Real author: Maloma

A fractal based indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 14.09.2007.

Fig. 1. The FractalsmSignal6diapazon indicator

Fig. 1. The FractalsmSignal6diapazon indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18470

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