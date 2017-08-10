Real author: Bruno Pio

A moving average with the fourfold EMA averaging, with a real period and the possibility to shift the indicator horizontally or vertically.

The indicator uses the CMoving_Average class from the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class is described in detail in the article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers. The SmoothAlgorithms.zip archive contains the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh file for compiling the indicator in MQL4. In this case the extension of the indicator file should be changed to mq4, i.e. QEMA.mq4).

This indicator was first implemented in MQL5 and published in the Code Base on 13.08.2012.

Fig. 1. The QEMA indicator