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OscSAR_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The OscSAR_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled OscSAR_Histogram.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. OscSAR_Histogram_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18452
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