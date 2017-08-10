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Indicators

H_L_ - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
H_L_.mq5 (24.35 KB) view
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Real author: unknown

A redrawing channel having two upper and two lower borders. Its algorithm is similar to a zigzag.

Originally this indicator was developed in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 14.09.2007.

Fig. 1. The H_L_ indicator

Fig. 1. The H_L_ indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18426

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