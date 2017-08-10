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H_L_ - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: unknown
A redrawing channel having two upper and two lower borders. Its algorithm is similar to a zigzag.
Originally this indicator was developed in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 14.09.2007.
Fig. 1. The H_L_ indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18426
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