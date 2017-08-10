The PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. Indicator PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud_HTF