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Exp_PercentageCrossoverChannel_System - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The trading system is based on the PercentageCrossoverChannel_System indicator signals. A signal is formed when a bar is closing, if a colored bar has occurred, while the previous bar had the opposite color or no color at all.
The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file PercentageCrossoverChannel_System.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.
Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart
Testing results for 2015 on GBPJPY H4:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18422
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