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Experts

Exp_PercentageCrossoverChannel_System - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (185.34 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
PercentageCrossoverChannel_System.mq5 (19.15 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
Exp_PercentageCrossoverChannel_System.mq5 (12.55 KB) view
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The trading system is based on the PercentageCrossoverChannel_System indicator signals. A signal is formed when a bar is closing, if a colored bar has occurred, while the previous bar had the opposite color or no color at all.

The Expert Advisor uses the compiled indicator file PercentageCrossoverChannel_System.ex5 for operation. Save it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit during position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default input parameters of the Expert Advisor were used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit were not used during testing.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2015 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18422

Pipso Pipso

The EA trades in the specified time interval. It takes into account High and Low within a certain number of bars. The EA includes protection against the "not enough money" error.

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The EA trades based on the Fractals indicator. Lot calculation: percentage of free margin.

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The PercentageCrossoverChannel_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.

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The Exp_ColorJFatl_Digit_Tm Expert Advisor is based on the ColorJFatl_Digit indicator signals and provides the possibility to set a strict trading time interval.