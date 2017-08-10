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Fractals minimum distance - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The EA trades based on the Fractals indicator. It only trades at the emergence of a new bar. Lot calculation: percentage of free margin. When an upward fractal is found, a Sell signal is generated and all Buy positions are closed. When a downward fractal is found, a Buy signal is generated and all Sell positions are closed.
For optimization purposes.
Two input parameters simplify configuration:
- Distance (in pips)
- and Signal bar
Fractals minimum distance. The "Distance" parameter
Signal bar — bar number (relative to the current one) on which the fractal is checked.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18326
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