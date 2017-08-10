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Fractals minimum distance - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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The EA trades based on the Fractals indicator. It only trades at the emergence of a new bar. Lot calculation: percentage of free margin. When an upward fractal is found, a Sell signal is generated and all Buy positions are closed. When a downward fractal is found, a Buy signal is generated and all Sell positions are closed.

For optimization purposes.

Two input parameters simplify configuration:

  • Distance (in pips)
  • and Signal bar


Fractal minimum distance

Fractals minimum distance. The "Distance" parameter

Signal bar — bar number (relative to the current one) on which the fractal is checked.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18326

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