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Indicators

CandleRange_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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CandleRange.mq5 (16.58 KB) view
CandleRange_HTF.mq5 (22.24 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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The CandleRange indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, add the compiled CandleRange.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The CandleRange_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The CandleRange_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18325

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