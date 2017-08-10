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Indicators

XMA_KLx5_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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6448
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
XMA_KLx5_Cloud.mq5 (28.17 KB) view
XMA_KLx5_Cloud_HTF.mq5 (26.4 KB) view
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The XMA_KLx5_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, save the compiled XMA_KLx5_Cloud.mq5 indicator file to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The XMA_KLx5_Cloud_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The XMA_KLx5_Cloud_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18315

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