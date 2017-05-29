Real author: Il Anokhin

The indicator displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candlestick. It can display on a chart up to 8 pairs as graphical objects added to the chart. Candlestick timeframe is selectable.

This code was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.08.2012.

Fig1. The CandleDifference_Obj indicator