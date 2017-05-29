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Indicators

CandleDifference - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author: Il Anokhin

The indicator displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candlestick. It can display up to 8 pairs on the chart as a chart comment. Candlestick timeframe is selectable.

This code was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.08.2012.

Fig1. The CandleDifference indicator

Fig1. The CandleDifference indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18083

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