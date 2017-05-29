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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CandleDifference - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Il Anokhin
The indicator displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candlestick. It can display up to 8 pairs on the chart as a chart comment. Candlestick timeframe is selectable.
This code was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.08.2012.
Fig1. The CandleDifference indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18083
Sound Alert Entry Out
Plays a sound when position is closed.CloseOrdersBySymbolByType
The script deletes all orders of the type specified in settings, on the current symbol.
CandleDifference_Obj
The indicator displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candlestick.iFreeNumFractals
The indicator finds fractals of any dimension.