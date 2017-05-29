Real author: Il Anokhin

The indicator displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candlestick. It can display up to 8 pairs on the chart as a chart comment. Candlestick timeframe is selectable.

This code was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.08.2012.

Fig1. The CandleDifference indicator