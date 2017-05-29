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Sound Alert Entry Out - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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When a position is closed (exit from the market, reversal or a close by operation), a sound is played.

A sound alert is selected from the standard terminal package:

Sound Alert Entry Out

version "1.002":

Added new parameter notification t send push-notifications to mobile terminals based on the MetaQuotes IDs specified in the options window, in its "Notifications" tab.

This option is disabled by default (false).

The format of notifications is approximately the following:

deal #127811212 sell 0.01 EURUSD, profit: 0.08 USD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18082

CloseOrdersBySymbolByType CloseOrdersBySymbolByType

The script deletes all orders of the type specified in settings, on the current symbol.

CloseAllOrders CloseAllOrders

The script deletes all pending orders on all symbols at a time.

CandleDifference CandleDifference

The indicator displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candlestick.

CandleDifference_Obj CandleDifference_Obj

The indicator displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candlestick.