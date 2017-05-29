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Sound Alert Entry Out - expert for MetaTrader 5
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When a position is closed (exit from the market, reversal or a close by operation), a sound is played.
A sound alert is selected from the standard terminal package:
version "1.002":
Added new parameter notification t send push-notifications to mobile terminals based on the MetaQuotes IDs specified in the options window, in its "Notifications" tab.
This option is disabled by default (false).
The format of notifications is approximately the following:
deal #127811212 sell 0.01 EURUSD, profit: 0.08 USD
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18082
The script deletes all orders of the type specified in settings, on the current symbol.CloseAllOrders
The script deletes all pending orders on all symbols at a time.
The indicator displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candlestick.CandleDifference_Obj
The indicator displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candlestick.