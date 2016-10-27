CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Candle Difference - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Il Anokhin
Il Anokhin

Il Anokhin

4.9 (395)
Create an order for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=ilanokhin
11 codes 2 comments
| English Русский
Views:
35712
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Indicator that displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candle.

It can display up to 8 pairs on the chart.

Candle timeframe can be selected.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16138

Break-Even Master Break-Even Master

The Expert Advisor that moves the stop loss to breakeven after reaching certain profit.

Trailing Master Trailing Master

The Expert Advisor that performs order trailing after reaching certain profit.

CheckMark pattern CheckMark pattern

One of the divergence subtypes.

Cauchy difference Cauchy difference

Cauchy difference.