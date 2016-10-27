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Candle Difference - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Indicator that displays the change in price as a percentage relative to the Open price of the current candle.
It can display up to 8 pairs on the chart.
Candle timeframe can be selected.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16138
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