Indicators

Para_B - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Leonid Basis
Published:
Updated:
Para_B.mq4 (3.48 KB) view
Description:

Parabolic SAR on the M1 from all Time Frames

You may change the input parameters:

  • Step (by default 0.02),
  • Maximum (by default 0.2),
  • MaShift (by default 0)

Image:


