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Pivot point - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator displays the price pivot point.
When the candles form a pattern, where all their wicks can be crossed by a line, as a rule, the price reverses.
Example:
The number of candles and the history period for searching the pattern can be set in the indicator parameters.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16032
The Expert Advisor places pending limit orders at the specified distance from the price and trails them after the price with the specified step, applies martingale.Spread and time until the next candle
This indicator displays the current spread of the instrument and the time left until the current bar closes.
Sells at downward crossing of 70, buys at the upward crossing of 30.Grid assistant
The Expert Advisor is designed for placing managing grids.