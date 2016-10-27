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Indicators

Pivot point - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov
Vladimir Khlystov

Vladimir Khlystov

3.8 (31)
I am an MQL programmer (MT4 and MT5 terminals)
If you are interested in auto trading on forex, then I can offer you ready-made products or write a work for you on your strategy.
my site https://cmillion.ru
36 products 192 codes 1 topic 1099 comments
| English Русский
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54646
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The indicator displays the price pivot point.

When the candles form a pattern, where all their wicks can be crossed by a line, as a rule, the price reverses.

Example:

The number of candles and the history period for searching the pattern can be set in the indicator parameters.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16032

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